RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary urges farmers to stay united

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday gave a call for unity among farmers.

“How can one name farmers as traitors?” asked Chaudhary at a mahapanchayat at a college ground in Mathura district. Thousands of farmers participated in the meeting. Besides RLD leaders, Sanjay Lathar of the Samajwadi Party (SP) was present at the mahapanchayat.

The leaders asked farmers to strengthen the agitation on Delhi borders and support Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

Thousands are protesting at key border points near Delhi, demanding repeal of three central agricultural laws that they say will hurt their livelihood. Tikait’s group has stayed put at the Ghazipur border despite an eviction notice by authorities.

“We have to stay united in this fight and maintain our cool,” said Chaudhary. He informed the gathering that his father and RLD president Ajit Singh had spoken to Tikait on the phone and assured him all support.

“We might have lost elections but would not let farmers be defeated,” he said.

He reminded the gathering about his grandfather former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who took up farmers’ issues with India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He asked farmers to stand by those leaders and parties which backed their cause.