Road near Delhi flyover collapses after metro wall falls during heavy rain | Video

A section of the road near the Masoodpur flyover in Vasant Kunj caved in on Saturday after a wall collapsed at an under-construction Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) site, reported news agency PTI citing officials. A road near Masoodpur flyover in Vasant Kunj collapsed after a wall fell at a Delhi Metro site.(X/@PTI_News)

Traffic police said the incident occurred near the D-6 area. The road from Fortis Hospital towards Mahipalpur has been closed, and commuters have been advised to use Aruna Asaf Ali Marg instead.

"There has been absolutely no damage to any personnel or property. The road below the Masoodpur flyover, near the footpath, has been barricaded as a precautionary measure. Restoration work has already begun," said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communication, DMRC.

Separate wall collapse incident in Delhi

In a separate incident, seven people died when a wall collapsed near Mohan Baba Mandir in Jaitpur, Delhi, during heavy rain on Saturday morning, police said, according to a PTI report.

The Delhi Fire Service had earlier said eight people died, but police later confirmed seven fatalities. One person was injured.

“Of the eight people rescued, seven — including three men, two women, and two minor girls — succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The injured person, identified as Hasibul (27), son of Khushana, a resident of Gangadhari, Jortalapara in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital's trauma centre,” an officer said.

Police said the Delhi Fire Service and the National Disaster Response Force conducted a thorough search but found no other persons under the debris.

The exact cause of the wall collapse is not yet known. Officials said waterlogging and soil weakening caused by heavy overnight rain may have contributed to the incident.

Delhi airport issues advisory for passengers

Heavy rain in Delhi on Saturday morning also caused waterlogging in several parts of the city and disrupted traffic, particularly near the airport. The Delhi airport issued an advisory for passengers.

“As per the India Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is currently experiencing inclement weather, including heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging near the airport. Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and consider alternative modes of transport, such as the Delhi Metro, to avoid delays and ensure timely arrival at the airport. For the latest flight updates, passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines directly,” the airport said in a post on X.