‘Roads closed forever’: BJP leader says party won’t ever tie up with TDP

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 08:09 IST

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Andhra Pradesh said on Thursday his party will never forge an alliance with Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which severed its ties with the former in 2018 and led an aggressive charge against the alliance partner in the run-up to this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

“The doors have been closed forever for the TDP. There is no question of forging any alliance with it at any cost. The chapter is closed,” BJP national general secretary and Andhra Pradesh incharge Sunil V Deodhar told reporters in Kurnool.

He was reacting to a statement made by Naidu, the TDP president, at a party meeting in Visakhapatnam last week. Naidu said there his party had suffered heavily due to the confrontation with the BJP-led government and that he had no personal enmity with Modi.

“Naidu might be repenting for snapping ties with the BJP, but it will not change our decision,” Deodhar said.

After snapping ties with the BJP in March 2018, Naidu lost power in the Andhra assembly elections earlier this year. His party was decimated in the Lok Sabha polls as well.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 08:09 IST