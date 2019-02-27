 Roads shut, schools closed after snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla
Roads shut, schools closed after snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm, gusty winds and lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for Wednesday.

A view of snow covered mountains after fresh snowfall, at Kufri in February 2019. (Deepak Sansta/HT Photo)

Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla and its surrounding areas of Kufri, Narkanda and Khara Pathar experienced more snow spells again on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Road links to upper regions in Shimla were cut off, following the heavy snowfall in the tourist resort town of Kufri.

Traffic movement was hampered in Shimla’s main circular road and other lateral roads as a holiday was declared after the snowfall in schools in the popular hill station.

The district administration in Shimla, which is famous for its picturesque views of snow-capped Himalayan peaks, deployed machinery to clear the roads.

The state capital recorded the minimum temperature at 2 degree Celsius, an official of the India Meteorological Department said, according to news agency IANS.

The Met department had said western disturbance, a storm system originating from the Mediterranean-Caspian Sea region and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, would be active again in the region till February 27 with chances of more snow and rainfall.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 08:04 IST

