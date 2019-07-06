Robbers loot Rs 8 lakh cash, kill guard in Gwalior

Three unidentified men fled with Rs 8 lakh after shooting the security guard dead and inuring the driver of cash collection van of a private bank in Gwalior, police said on Saturday.

Police are trying to identify the robbers and are examining CCTV footage of the nearby areas.

“The guard Ramesh Tomar, driver Ranjeet Singh and a collection agent of HDFC Bank were attacked by three bike-borne robbers when the collection agent was putting a cash box inside the van. The agent ran away from the van but the guard tried to foil their attempt. The guard died on the sport while the driver was injured seriously,” said Raja Babu Singh, Inspector general (IG) of police.

The van’s driver, Ranjeet Singh, informed the police that the unidentified men used country-made pistols to attack them. “The sudden attack left us stunned. When I gained consciousness, I was in the hospital.”

Police have detained some suspects and are interrogating them.

