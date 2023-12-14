‘Robbing Muslims of dignity only goal’: Owaisi on Allahabad HC's order on Mathura mosque survey

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed the Allahabad High Court's decision to allow survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah complex adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple saying that the judgement goes against the Places of Worship Act and will embolden "sangh parivar's mischiefs". All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)

He also said that robbing Muslims of their dignity is the only goal now.

In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), the Hyderabad MP said, "Allahabad HC has allowed the survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah masjid. After Babri Masjid's judgement, I'd said that it'll embolden Sangh Parivar's mischiefs. This is despite the Places of Worship Act prohibiting such litigation".

While sharing the agreement on the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case of October 1968 along with his post on the social media platform, Owaisi alleged that a new group is "raking these disputes as Mathura dispute was settled decades ago.

"The Mathura dispute was settled decades ago by mutual consent between the Masjid Committee and the temple's Trust. A new group has been raking these disputes. Whether it is Kashi, Mathura or Lucknow's Tiley Wali Masjid, it's the same group. One can read the agreement here, which was settled before a court of law," he said.

"The Places of Worship Act is still the law in force. But this group has made a mockery of the law and the judicial process. The SC was supposed to hear this matter on January 9, so what was the hurry that a survey had to be ordered?" the AIMIM president added.

Owaisi further urged not to preach "give and take" and claimed that robbing Muslims of their dignity is the only goal now for some people.

"Please don't preach "give and take" when one side is interested in constantly targeting Muslims But the law doesn't matter anymore. Robbing Muslims of their dignity is the only goal now," he said.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday said it will hear a plea seeking court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah premises.

The high court will further hear the case on December 18.

On November 16, the high court had reserved its order on the application moved by the Hindu side seeking the appointment of a court-monitored advocate commissioner.

The high court on May 26 had transferred to itself all the suits pending before the Mathura Court praying for various reliefs pertaining to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute.