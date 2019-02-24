Robert Vadra hints at joining politics ‘for larger role in serving people’

A month after his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made joined active politics with her appointment as a general secretary in the Congress, Robert Vadra on Sunday hinted at joining politics, saying that wants a larger role in serving the people once the accusations of money laundering against him end.

In a Facebook post, Vadra, who has been questioned a few times by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the recent past in connection with money laundering and land grab cases, wrote, “The years n months that I spent campaigning n working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for the people n make smaller changes possible by me, in their areas n when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection n respect I earned was humbling

“All these years of experience n learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use… once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people….,” Vadra wrote.

In 2012, Vadra sparked a buzz when he said he was open to joining active politics.

“If people will wish that, then I will definitely come,” Vadra had told reporters during a campaign with Rahul Gandhi in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

But Priyanka quickly ended the speculation saying the media had misunderstood her husband. “You (reporters) must have asked him some twisted question and interpreted the answer. Robert is very happy with his business and I guess, that is what he was wanting to say,” she said.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 12:41 IST