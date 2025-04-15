Robert Vadra calls ED summons politically motivated, says he won't be intimidated

Businessman Robert Vadra was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on Tuesday in connection with the Gurugram land case. Robert Vadra declared that he would not allow the government or any entity to intimidate him. He will respond to all of their enquiries. He referred to the summons as politically motivated and stated that he sent the agency over 20,000 documents in 2019.(PTI)

"I am not going to be intimidated by this government or any agency. I am going to answer all the questions," Vadra told ANI during his break.

He said that he submitted more than 20,000 documents to the agency in 2019, too, calling the summons "politically motivated."

"23,000 documents were submitted in 2019. The case that they are asking me about is a 20-year-old case. This is politically motivated. We abide by all the rules and regulations when we do any transaction. The ruling government always misuses the agency. They can ask me as many questions. I have nothing to hide. All is good," Vadra said.

Earlier in the morning today, Vadra had walked to the ED office from his residence. Talking to reporters during his walk, he expressed his discontent over the matter, stating that there was "nothing" in the case and hoped for a conclusion in the investigation.

"Case mein kuch nahin hai yaar... I hope there is a conclusion. They call me when they want to digress from the original issues," Vadra said.

Calling the ED summons a "political vendetta" by the BJP, he said, "I hope there is a conclusion... They call me when they want to digress from the original issues... When I speak in favour of the country, I am stopped; Rahul is stopped from speaking in the Parliament. BJP is doing it. This is a political vendetta."

"People love me and want me to join politics... When I express my willingness to join politics, they bring up old issues to bring me down and divert from the real issues," he added.

He said that he is always ready to be summoned and to cooperate with the agency, but organising thousands of documents is not easy.

"We told the ED we were organising our documents, I am always ready to be here... I hope there's a conclusion today... I have been summoned 15 times and interrogated for more than 10 hours every time for the last 20 years. Organizing 23000 documents is not easy," Vadra said.

Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, has also expressed a willingness to get into politics "with the blessings from family."

Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview on Monday, Vadra emphasised that his connection to politics has largely been due to his association with the Gandhi family. However, he stated that over the years, multiple political parties have tried to pull him into political discussions, often using his name as a distraction during elections or other issues.

He noted that his family, particularly his wife, Priyanka and brother-in-law, Rahul Gandhi, has been a great source of learning, and they actively participate in Parliament.