Robert Vadra said to apply for anticipatory bail in money laundering case

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra on Friday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), according to prosecution lawyers familiar with the development.

Vadras’s wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was recently appointed Congress general secretary in-charge for east UP.

“Vadra’s anticipatory bail will come up for hearing on Saturday,” said a prosecution lawyer who requested anonymity.

Earlier, Manoj Arora, believed to be Vadra’s associate, was granted interim protection from arrest till February 6.

ED is probing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds. The agency claims that the ownership of the property belongs to Vadra.

The Congress has termed the probes launched against Vadra as political vendetta by the ruling NDA government. The party has also alleged that the Modi government is using investigating agencies to settle political scores.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 23:46 IST