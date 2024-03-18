Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav's daughter who donated kidney to ex-Bihar CM, may contest Lok Sabha polls: Report

Rohini Acharya, daughter of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, is set to maker her electoral debut, and could do so in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, NDTV has reported citing sources in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the party led by her father. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter Rohini Acharya. (Twitter)

A social media post by RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh trigged speculations that Acharya, who is based in Singapore, is all set to enter the political arena.

“Dr Rohini Acharya symbolises love, devotion and dedication to her father,” Singh wrote in a Facebook post, referring to Acharya donating one of her kidneys to Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“All party functionaries from the Saran area want her to be named the Lok Sabha candidate from Saran,” the post further stated.

The Saran seat is currently held by Rajiv Pratap Rudy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2019 general elections, the party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 39 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats.

Will she, won't she?

On her part, Acharya, a vocal critic of prime minister Narendra Modi and the Centre's BJP government, is yet to react to such reports. On Monday morning, she made posts on X (formerly Twitter) praising her brother, ex- deputy CM of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav.

If Acharya joins politics, she will be the fourth child of the two former chief ministers to do so. Besides Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav is an ex-minister, while Dr Misa Bharti is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Who is Rohini Acharya?

She is an MBBS degree holder, while her spouse Samresh Singh is a software engineer; the latter is son of retired income tax officer Rai Ranvijay Singh, a friend of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The couple, who married in 2022, are parents to two sons, and have lived in Singapore and the United States over the past two decades.