Tej Pratap’s ‘Sudarshan chakra' warning, sisters leave Patna: Last 24 hours of Lalu Yadav family feud

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family feud escalated sharply over the past 24 hours, after daughter Rohini Acharya publicly announced she was quitting politics and disowning family, and alleged serious mistreatment at home. Four of Rohini Acharya's sisters quietly left the family’s Patna residence with their children, and Tej Pratap Yadav issued an emotional defence, warning those who he alleged were responsible.

Her posts triggered a chain reaction.

Rohini Acharya’s decision to step away from politics has unsettled Bihar’s political circles. The move came days after the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) poor performance in the assembly elections, where the party won just 25 of the 140-plus seats it contested in the 243-member House.

Rohini, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday recounted on social media the events of the recent family feud, saying she was “humiliated,” “abused,” and faced threats of being hit with a slipper.

Her posts described the pain of being pushed aside, feeling worthless and carrying “the burden” of emotional hurt.

Rohini also questioned why only daughters were expected to compromise. “In a family, why is it that only daughters are expected to make sacrifices, especially when there are brothers? … As a result, I have decided to disown my brother,” she said.

Neither the RJD nor the Yadav family members named by Rohini responded immediately to her allegations.

Sisters leave Patna with children

Hours after her outburst, four of Lalu Yadav’s daughters — Rajlakshmi, Ragini, Hema and Chanda — left the family home in Patna with their children and travelled to Delhi.

According to ANI, Rajlakshmi, Ragini and Chanda were seen departing with their families. PTI reported that Hema Yadav also headed to Delhi.

Rohini maintained that she had her parents’ blessings and said she was leaving for Mumbai to stay with her mother-in-law, adding that the latter “has been crying since yesterday.”

Allegations against Tejashwi and close aides

Rohini directly accused her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aides, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, of driving her out of the family.

“I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family,” she said.

She also alleged that she was “disgraced, abused, and even hit” after questioning the party’s leadership over the poll defeat.

Tej Pratap breaks silence

As reactions mounted, Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from the RJD a few months back, came out in strong support of his sister. He said her role as a daughter, sister and mother had been “commendable.”

“As a woman, as a mother, as a sister, what she has done is commendable, and is rare,” he said. He added that Rohini was “correct in her place.” He further cautioned that if someone attempted to humiliate his sister, “Lord Krishna's Sudarshan Chakra would strike” them.

Responding to her claim that she was told she provided a “dirty kidney” for their father’s transplant, Tej Pratap said the deed remained “praiseworthy.”

In an Instagram post on his party Janshakti Janata Dal’s official handle, he issued a warning: “Listen traitors, if you attack our family, the people of Bihar will never forgive you.” He said the people would “bury these traitors” at one signal from Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Tej Pratap said the incident had shaken him “to the core” and that while he had tolerated his own humiliation, what happened to his sister was “unbearable.”

Opposition leaders react

The controversy has prompted sharp reactions from political rivals. BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, “The way she has been treated by Sanjay Yadav and Rameez is deeply saddening.” He added that the RJD had previously distanced Tej Pratap from the family too, reported news agency ANI.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar called Rohini “a daughter who saved her father’s life” and questioned why Lalu and Rabri Devi had remained silent. “These tears will cost Lalu Yadav very dearly; he should not become ‘Dhritrashtra’ of politics,” he said.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said the allegations added to past controversies involving the family.

