Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP's Vijender Gupta trailing from Rohini against AAP's Pradeep Mittal

Delhi Election Results 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Rohini assembly seat Vijender Gupta is leading as per early trends against AAP candidate Pradeep Mittal. The Election Commission is declaring the results of the Delhi poll 2025 on Saturday, February 8, 2025. Rohini Election Results 2025 Live Updates BJP candidate from Rohini constituency Vijender Gupta.(PTI)

Gupta is in the electoral fray against AAP candidate Pradeep Mittal. Congress has fielded Sumesh Gupta from the seat.



“I request the voters to use their right to vote. This is the festival of democracy. There is a magic button in your hands... Please cast your vote to build a better Delhi for your children,” he said on X ahead of the polls.

Who is Vijender Gupta?

In August last year, Gupta was reappointed as leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly. He replaced Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who resigned from his assembly seat in Badarpur after being elected to the Lok Sabha from South Delhi.

Vijender Gupta was the LoP in the Delhi assembly from 2015 to 2020 when BJP had just three MLAs including him in the 70-member House.

Born in 1963, Gupta is an alumnus of the University of Delhi's Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). He started his political career at the age of 20 as the secretary of Janata Vidyarthi Morcha.

He has been a three-time councillor from Rohini and also served as the president of Delhi BJP in the past.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Vijender Gupta contested against the then Union minister and Congress heavyweight Kapil Sibal, and lost by 2,00,710 votes.

In 2015, he defeated AAP's CL Gupta by more than 5,000 votes in his stronghold Rohini. He retained the seat in the 2020 elections.

A total of 699 candidates were in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

Counting of votes for the Delhi assembly polls will take place on Saturday to decide whether the AAP will come to power for a fourth term or the BJP will form a government in the national capital after more than 26 years.

