Rohini Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Vijender Gupta eyes hattrick
As voters in the Rohini constituency cast their ballots today for the Delhi Assembly Elections, all eyes are on what is expected to be a fierce contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rohini, the 13th constituency of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, is one of the hot seats in this year's elections, with both major parties vying for control in a district that has seen significant political rivalry in recent years....Read More
The incumbent BJP MLA, Vijender Gupta, who has represented the constituency for the past 10 years and served as the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, is aiming for a hat-trick victory. His seasoned political experience and leadership in the opposition have made him a prominent figure in the region.
Gupta served as the LoP in the Delhi assembly between 2015 and 2020. Gupta served as the president of the Delhi BJP unit from 2010 to 2013. He served as the councillor of Rohini ward from 1997 to 2012, during which he also served as the MCD’s standing committee chairperson between 2007 and 2009.
He is up against Congress' Sumesh Gupta and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Pardeep Mittal. Mittal, a fresh face in the electoral fray, is hoping to build on the momentum of AAP’s recent successes and address local issues that matter most to the voters of Rohini.
Rohini, located in the Northwest Delhi district, is a general seat that has been a stronghold for both the BJP and AAP in recent elections. The constituency's voter base has steadily grown over the years, with a total of 182,979 voters in the 2020 Assembly Elections, an increase from 174,600 voters in 2015. The voter demographic includes 95,302 male and 87,665 female voters, underscoring its diverse electorate.
In the 2020 elections, the Vijender Gupta defeated AAP’s Rajesh Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. Gupta secured 62,174 votes, representing 53.67% of the vote share, while Bansiwala garnered 49,526 votes, or 42.75%.
The election in Rohini was held on February 5, 2025, along with the other 69 constituencies in Delhi. The final results, including that of Rohini, will be declared on Saturday.
Rohini Election Results 2025 LIVE: When will the vote counting start?
Rohini Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for all constituencies will begin at 8 AM today. Rohini being a key North West Delhi constituency will witness a high-stakes contest between BJP’s sitting MLA Vijender Gupta, who aims for a third consecutive victory, and AAP’s Pradeep Mitta.
Rohini Election Results 2025 LIVE: All about BJP MLA Vijender Gupta
Rohini Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP's MLA, Vijender Gupta, has represented Rohini for the last 10 years and has served as the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly. Gupta served as the LoP in the Delhi assembly between 2015 and 2020. He also served as the president of the BJP's Delhi unit from 2010 to 2013. He served as the councillor of Rohini ward from 1997 to 2012, during which he also served as the MCD’s standing committee chairperson between 2007 and 2009.
Rohini Election Results 2025 LIVE: What is Rohini's voter base like?
Rohini Election Results 2025 LIVE: Rohini constituency's voter base has seen steady growth over the years. In the 2020 Assembly Elections, it had a total of 182,979 voters. This was an increase of 8,379 voters from the 174,600 voters in 2015. Its demographic can be divided into 95,302 male and 87,665 female voters.
Rohini Election Results 2025 LIVE: What happened in Rohini Constituency in the 2015 elections?
Rohini Election Results 2025 LIVE: The BJP's Vijendar Gupta won the seat by just 5,367 votes against AAP candidate CL Gupta. Vijendar Gupta received 59,866 votes, which adds up to 49.83% of votes while CL Gupta received 54,500 votes. Congress candidate Sukhbir Sharma came third with just 3,399 votes.
Rohini Election Results 2025 LIVE: What happened in Rohini Constituency in the 2020 elections?
Rohini Election Results 2025 LIVE: Vijendar Gupta won in 2020 with a margin of 12,648 votes. He got 62,174 votes which is 53.67 per cent, defeating AAP’s Rajesh Bansiwala, who received 49,526 votes.