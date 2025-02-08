Rohini Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Vijender Gupta eyes hattrick

Rohini Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP MLA Vijender Gupta proudly shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Rohini, New Delhi.

As voters in the Rohini constituency cast their ballots today for the Delhi Assembly Elections, all eyes are on what is expected to be a fierce contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rohini, the 13th constituency of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, is one of the hot seats in this year's elections, with both major parties vying for control in a district that has seen significant political rivalry in recent years.

The incumbent BJP MLA, Vijender Gupta, who has represented the constituency for the past 10 years and served as the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, is aiming for a hat-trick victory. His seasoned political experience and leadership in the opposition have made him a prominent figure in the region.

Gupta served as the LoP in the Delhi assembly between 2015 and 2020. Gupta served as the president of the Delhi BJP unit from 2010 to 2013. He served as the councillor of Rohini ward from 1997 to 2012, during which he also served as the MCD’s standing committee chairperson between 2007 and 2009.

He is up against Congress' Sumesh Gupta and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Pardeep Mittal. Mittal, a fresh face in the electoral fray, is hoping to build on the momentum of AAP’s recent successes and address local issues that matter most to the voters of Rohini.

Rohini, located in the Northwest Delhi district, is a general seat that has been a stronghold for both the BJP and AAP in recent elections. The constituency's voter base has steadily grown over the years, with a total of 182,979 voters in the 2020 Assembly Elections, an increase from 174,600 voters in 2015. The voter demographic includes 95,302 male and 87,665 female voters, underscoring its diverse electorate.

In the 2020 elections, the Vijender Gupta defeated AAP’s Rajesh Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. Gupta secured 62,174 votes, representing 53.67% of the vote share, while Bansiwala garnered 49,526 votes, or 42.75%.

The election in Rohini was held on February 5, 2025, along with the other 69 constituencies in Delhi. The final results, including that of Rohini, will be declared on Saturday.