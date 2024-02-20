Row as Kuvempu’s slogan outside schools modified

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state has objected to a change of slogan by renowned Kannada poet Kuvempu that was painted at the entrances of government schools and colleges in Karnataka. The slogan, ‘This is the temple of knowledge, ask boldly’ has now been painted outside government-run schools and colleges (HT)

Earlier, the phrase, “This is a temple of knowledge, come inside with folded hands’, was painted outside the government educational institutions. However, recently, the social welfare department changed it to, “This is the temple of knowledge, ask boldly.”

This alteration ignited fresh debate within and outside the legislative assembly, with some BJP leaders accusing the state government of influencing children’s minds.

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that instead of fostering a conducive learning environment, the Congress party is trying to create conflict in the minds of the students. He further claimed that Congress was politicising the educational spaces.

“Schools are centres of learning and it’s okay for children to raise questions. But the government should not plant the seeds of conflict in the minds of children. Congress is trying to gain political dividend by promoting conflict,” said Bommai outside the Karnataka legislative assembly on Monday.

Meanwhile, officials from the social welfare department clarified that there was no official order regarding the changes and instructions were conveyed through a messaging app, Telegram.

“A message on the group made public saw a senior department bureaucrat asking the department officials to change the slogans in all government schools in the state,” added an official who did not wish to be named.

Reacting to this, BJP state president BY Vijayendra claimed that a senior IAS officer had been coerced to issue an oral directive, reflecting the party’s influence.

“Schools are pure places. But, the Congress’ anti-Hindu mentality has forced a senior IAS officer to issue an oral order in this regard,” he remarked.

BJP MLA and former minister for backward classes welfare department also expressed disapproval of the alterations, saying that the Congress government harboured objections to religious connotations.

“Perhaps the Congress government has objection to the word indicating folded hands. Changing the words from Kuvempu’s work shows a demented mentality and we condemn it,” said MLA Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Amid the uproar, IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge advocated for embracing change and fostering an environment where questioning is encouraged.

“Change is the only constant… There is nothing wrong in asking questions fearlessly. If you don’t question, you won’t learn and if you don’t learn, there won’t be wisdom. If this doesn’t happen, how will the society progress?” asked Kharge.

Defending the charges, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar asserted that the government aimed to propagate the teachings of Kuvempu. He dismissed BJP’s objections as attempts to manufacture controversy.

“We are spreading the words of Kuvempu. No matter what BJP says, we are giving strength to the words of Kuvempu. They (BJP) don’t have any other job. They are just creating controversy out of such silly things,” he added.

The controversy comes days after the social welfare department issued an order earlier this month, prohibiting the celebration of religious festivals in residential schools and colleges under the purview of the department. Subsequently, the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society issued a circular, mandating the cessation of religious festival celebrations, regardless of faith, in such educational institutions.

The circular states that festivals such as Ugadi, Ramzan, Christmas, Sankranti, and Eid Milad, among others, are prohibited from celebrating in residential schools and colleges. Following an uproar from the opposition and public, the order was, however, withdrawn on February 14.