Sat, Aug 16, 2025
Row erupts after TMC song played at state Independence Day event

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Aug 16, 2025 08:25 am IST

TMC’s Jay Prakash Majumdar said if ‘Khela Hobe’ is barred for its Bangladeshi origin, the same logic could question “Saare Jahan Se Achha.”

Kolkata : “Khela Hobe” (let’s play), the TMC’s election anthem was played at the state Independence Day function on Friday, triggering a slugfest. CM Mamata Banerjee, who added lyrics to the Khela Hobe slogan and lent her voice to the track played on Friday, presided over the event.

Bengal BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said, "On a day when PM Modi delivered a strong speech on infiltration, our CM used TMC's political slogan imported from Bangladesh."
Bengal BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said, “On a day when PM Modi delivered a strong speech on infiltration, our CM used TMC’s political slogan imported from Bangladesh.” (File)(Samir Jana/HT Photo)

Bengal BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said, “On a day when PM Modi delivered a strong speech on infiltration, our CM used TMC’s political slogan imported from Bangladesh.”

TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar hit back, saying if Khela Hobe cannot be used in India because of its Bangladeshi origin then people may use the same logic to raise questions about “Saare Jahan Se Achha”.

At an I-Day event, the CM attacked the Centre, saying: “Despite India having achieved Independence 78 years ago, the people are not truly independent under the rule of fascist BJP.”

