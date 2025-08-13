Row erupts as KBC hosts officers Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh after Operation Sindoor

Amitabh Bachchan will host decorated officers from the Indian Armed Forces in the Independence Day special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 17. Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh share Operation Sindoor story on KBC(YouTube/@KBCIndia)

In a promo shared by the channel, Amitabh Bachchan is seen welcoming Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (Indian Army), Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (Indian Air Force) and Commander Prerna Deosthalee (Indian Navy).

The special episode will feature the officers recounting key moments from India’s Operation Sindoor conducted against terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

While the officers likely sought clearance from the concerned department, their appearance has nonetheless triggered controversy, with many netizens dubbing it a “PR stunt” and an attempt at “political mileage.”

Both Colonel Sofiya and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh held press briefings while the mission was ongoing.

The makers recently released a teaser of the episode, set to air on August 15, showing KBC host Amitabh Bachchan giving the officers a grand welcome.

“This is just unbelievable. Operation Sindoor heroes appearing on national TV show KBC Just because one 'nationalist' party wants to milk some votes?” one user posted on X.

"Have you ever seen anything like this after a military operation in any serious country? How is this even allowed for someone in service? The current regime is shamelessly using our forces for its petty politics and hyper-nationalism," another user said.

“Our Army was sacrosanct, above politics, beyond PR. Today, Modi govt parades serving soldiers on shows like KBC for image building. Even our Army has been made a political tool for Modi’s PR. Our forces are to defend the nation, not a politician’s brand,” a user posted on X.

A user also questioned if armed forces protocol allows sending officers on reality shows like KBC.

"The Indian Armed Forces have some protocol, some dignity and huge respect. Politicians are ruining it for their personal benefit. That's shameful," he said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT) also commented on the show.

“Our heroic women in Uniform who went on to become the face of Operation Sindoor have been invited by a private entertainment channel on their show. This private entertainment channel’s parent company Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has also bagged the broadcasting rights of the Asia Cup till 2031. Yes the very channel that seeks to earn revenue through India vs Pakistan cricket matches. Now join the dots,” Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X.

The government or the defence ministry didn't immediately comment on the social media criticism.

What the regulations say:

Uniform use in social and cultural settings: Uniforms are generally discouraged in social venues such as restaurants, hotels, or while shopping, except when attending official social functions such as those held in the Officers’ Mess.

Headgear (caps) must not be worn inside such venues, including at social gatherings.

Uniforms may be worn at social events within the Officers' Mess, including dances or gatherings organised by the military.