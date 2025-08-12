Armed forces officers Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh to tell Op Sindoor story on KBC, to join Big B this I-Day

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will host decorated officers from the Indian Armed Forces in the Independence Day special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 17. Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh share Operation Sindoor story on KBC(YouTube/@KBCIndia)

In a promo release of the show, Bachchan welcomed Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force and Commander Prerna Deosthalee of the Indian Navy. The Sony TV show is expected to see the officers narrating key moments from India's high-risk counterterror mission, Operation Sindoor.

“Pakistan had been carrying out such acts repeatedly. A response was necessary, and that’s why Operation Sindoor was planned (Pakistan yeh karta chala araha hai. Toh jawab dena banta tha sir. Isiliye Operation Sindoor ko plan kiya gaya),” Col Sofiya Qureshi told Bachchan from the hot seat.

'Pachhis minute me khel khatam'

In the short glimpse video, Wing Commander Vyomika recalled the swift execution of the mission, saying, “From 1:05 AM to 1:30 AM, we completed the entire operation in just 25 minutes (Raat ko ek baj kar paanch minute se lekar dedh baje tak, pachhis minute me khel khatam kar diya).”

Commander Prerna praised the precise planning of the operarion, adding, “Targets were destroyed and no harm was caused to any civilian.”

The promo ended with Col Qureshi stating, “This is a new India with a new vision (Ye ek naya Bharat nayi soch ke saath hai),” followed by Bachchan and the audience chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

The action packed episode is expected to air of 15th August on the occasion of Independence day.

Both Col Sofiya and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh playing key roles in the Operation Sindoor, and held press briefings while the mission was ongoing. The operation was launched by New Delhi in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in the scenic meadow of Jammu and Kashmir.