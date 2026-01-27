Row over Rahul Gandhi's attire at President’s reception; BJP alleges insult to Northeast, Congress hits back

A political storm erupted on Republic Day over Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's attire at the President’s ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with the BJP accusing him of disrespecting the people and cultural traditions of the Northeast by allegedly refusing to wear the traditional Assamese gamosa or patka. BJP leaders shared image from the President's dinner showing Rahul Gandhi not wearing the traditional Assamese gamosa (X/@AmitMalviya) The reception, hosted by President Droupadi Murmu after the Republic Day parade, followed a theme centred on India’s northeastern states. Several dignitaries, including the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and foreign diplomats, were seen wearing the traditional patka as a symbol of respect and cultural inclusion. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya alleged that Rahul Gandhi declined to wear the patka despite being reminded twice by the President. Sharing photographs of leaders, including PM Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, wearing the scarf, Malviya said Gandhi’s conduct reflected “insensitivity” towards the Northeast and amounted to an insult to its people.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also launched a sharp attack, accusing Gandhi of being “deeply insensitive and insulting” and demanding an unconditional apology. “From the President and the Prime Minister to foreign dignitaries, everyone wore the patka with respect and pride. Mr Gandhi alone stood apart, reinforcing a perception of disregard towards the North East,” Sarma said in a post on X, adding that such conduct explained why the Congress had lost the trust of the region.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed the episode “shameful”, alleging that Gandhi had insulted the Northeast and disrespected the President. Some media reports claimed that all guests except Rahul Gandhi wore the gamosa presented to them at the event. The Congress, however, rejected the BJP’s allegations, accusing it of politicising a ceremonial event and indulging in selective outrage. Party leaders shared a photograph of defence minister Rajnath Singh from the same reception in which he was also seen without the patka, questioning why similar criticism was not directed at him. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked Sarma whether he would demand an apology from Singh as well, or if the controversy was being manufactured to divert attention from governance issues and alleged anti-incumbency. “Is this yet another attempt to distract from the real problems facing the country and Assam?” Khera said.