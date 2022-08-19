Rozgar Sansad on August 21 in Nand Nagri, says Delhi minister Gopal Rai

Demanding the implementation of the National Employment Policy (NEP), members of Parliament across parties will take part in a “Rozgar Sansad” on Sunday in Nand Nagri in the national Capital which will be organised by the Sanyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti.

Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai, who is heading the movement, said on Thursday, while addressing the protesters, “The Rozgar Sansad will be organised in Nand Nagari on August 21 by the Sanyukt Rozgar Andolan Samiti. Several Members of Parliament (MPs) and social activists will join it… The government is not making the kind of better efforts that are required to solve the unemployment issue, which has now emerged as the biggest issue facing the nation.”

Also Read: State helpline to field queries about single-use plastics ban: Delhi minister

The ongoing movement in northeast Delhi is in demand for the National Employment Policy for which a draft has already been prepared by Desh Ki Baat Foundation to share with the central government, Rai said.

Rai, who is also the founder of Desh Ki Baat Foundation, added, “We disagree completely with this situation and the central government’s refusal to execute the National Employment Policy… It (Sanyukt Rozgar Andolan Samiti) calls for the National Employment Policy to be adopted throughout the nation as quickly as possible so that frying pakora will no longer be the only employment option available for the professional youth of India.”

Moreover, on Friday, the protesters will also rally against the Agnipath recruitment scheme of the defense forces through creative means.

On Thursday, day three of the movement, the “employment agitators” protested against the union government by frying pakoras (fritters) at the venue, making a point that if the Centre does not make an effort to overcome unemployment, then the youth will be forced to fry pakoras.

“That is why today our representatives from 21 states are protesting against the central government by frying pakoras,” he added.