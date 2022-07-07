State helpline to field queries about single-use plastics ban: Delhi minister

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched a helpline number on which people can call to report violations of the ban on 19 single-use plastic (SUP) items that came into force on July 1, officials said, adding that the service can also be used to obtain more information on the ban itself as well as viable alternatives to the banned items. The government said warning notices will be issued to the violators till July 10, and after that, from July 11, fines will commence.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said the helpline number — 011-23815435 — is meant only for single-use plastic-related queries and was made operational on Wednesday. He said on July 8, the 48 enforcement teams formed to check SUP violations, will also be provided special training on dealing with violators.

Also read: Ban on single-use plastic items comes into effect from today

“There are many questions and doubts regarding the ban of single use plastic not only in the minds of the public but also among industrial associations. In such a situation, a helpline number -- 011-23815435 -- was issued by the department to aid all walks of people. People can get all their queries regarding the ban answered by calling on this number,” the minister said.

From July 1, the 19 SUP items that were banned include ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks made of plastic, thermocol for decoration, plastic cutlery including spoons, glasses, straws and plates; plastic cigarette packs, plastic stirrers and PVC banners less than 100 microns in thickness. Other banned items include plastic films around invitation cards and plastic- wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes.