RPSC paper leak: Part of accused's house demolished; BJP, RLP to stage protest

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Friday demolished a part of illegally constructed residence of Bhupendra Saran, one of the accused in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) grade-II teacher recruitment exam paper leak case. The demolition move comes after JDA tribunal found that the front and back setbacks of Saran's house were encroaching upon the nearby roads.

The tribunal earlier rejected Saran's plea to provide extra time to remove the encroachment. It was found that the 15 feet wide front setback and 8.3 feet wide back setback of his house are under road limits as per the site plan.

Earlier, the enforcement wing of JDA demolished a five-storey building in Jaipur's Gopalpura bypass area which was constructed illegally. Two main accused of RPSC paper leak used to run a coaching centre inside the building.

Demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the matter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) criticised the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and announced protest.

RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal said several papers have been cancelled in the last ten years due to leaks and the state government remained quite on matters related to the involvement of any minister and bureaucrat in the case.

Similarly, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena announced that he will stage a protest from state's Dausa area to Jaipur along with several supporters on January 19. He accused the involvement of around six legislators in the state in the paper leak case. He added that the main accused, Suresh Dhaka, has connections with all the information technology (IT) labs including specialist Mahendra Bishnoi.

"Mahendra Bishnoi also rigged the Youth Congress elections. Most of the examinations were conducted in Rajasthan only through TCS company," Meena said at a press conference.

On December 26, around 55 people, including the mastermind of the second-grade teacher recruitment exam, were arrested by Udaipur Police. The arrests were made following mounting pressure from the opposition BJP and RLP. The exam was conducted by the RPSC, which was later cancelled amid reports of paper leak. The accused were involved in charging lakhs of rupees from examinees in exchange of illegally obtained question papers.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

