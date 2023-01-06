If I could, I would have got rapists and gangsters paraded in public: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that if it were in his control, he would get rapists and gangsters paraded in public after tonsuring them so that such people are scared of the system.

Gehlot said that his Congress-led government believes in zero tolerance against corruption, and if needed, the orders issued by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to not reveal the names and faces of the accused caught would be withdrawn, adding that the orders issued were based on Supreme Court guidelines.

Addressing newspersons in Udaipur, Gehlot said, “If it is in my control, I would take the rapist and gangsters to markets and hold a public parade. If in my control, I would get them tonsured and paraded in public so that everyone knows he is the rapist.”

The CM made the statements in response to questions regarding the recent order issued by the officiating DG ACB on Wednesday instructing officials to not reveal the names or share the photos of the “accused and suspects in a bribery case until they are convicted by a court”.

Gehlot also questioned the restraint order on the use of handcuffs and asked why it was prohibited by the Supreme Court. “Handcuffing used to make the person feel guilty but it was prohibited and now policemen take the accused by holding hands – what’s the point?” he asked.

Respecting the judiciary is the duty of all, he said, adding, “Judiciary does it work and we do our work but Judiciary is judiciary, and respecting it is our duty.”

“The intention of the government is the same – zero tolerance against corruption – and therefore the media and public should not mind it,” the CM said.

On the ACB order, he said, “I believe that the order was issued on technical grounds, on the basis of an order by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court. It has come out in the media that the SC decision was for some other purpose. I will get it examined and if needed, the order will be withdrawn…it is not a big deal.”

On the Bharatiya Janata Party targeting the state government over the order, he praised the ACB and said BJP leaders fail to appreciate good work.

Commenting on his orders, ACB additional DG Hemant Priyadarshy said, “It is a practice which is carried out by professional agencies. The order is in compliance with the guidelines of the Supreme Court, which has been put into practice. He added that even the CBI is practising the same for many years. He said, “Guilty or not, it is the court which decides.”

Commenting on the orders, BJP state president Satish Poonia said the Rajasthan government has become infamous for cheating and breaking promises.

“The Gehlot government, which talks about zero tolerance and curbing corruption, has issued a Tughlaqi decree in which it is clearly visible that this order is meant to protect the corrupt and promote corruption. It has been said that the criminal should be brought in front of the society so that he is ashamed and defamed, and the law will take its course. But this way, looking at the Tughlaqi decree, the corrupt who should be exposed are being protected by the Congress government,” Poonia said.

