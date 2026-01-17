₹22cr fine, 50cr bank guarantee: Why DGCA penalised IndiGo on multiple counts, including cancellations | Key points

The ₹22.2-crore penalty on India's dominant airline IndiGo imposed by the regulator is not just for the mass cancellations in the first week of December 2025. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has found the company in violation of rules on at least six counts, plus continued non-compliance of duty-hours norms for pilots and staff. Stranded passengers searching for their luggage near a counter after IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights at the airport in Bengaluru on December 5, 2025. This was one of many airports where the mass mess unfolded in that week (PTI File Photo)

The DGCA noted that there were cancellations of 2,507 flights and delays in 1,852 between December 3 and 5, 2025, “causing inconvenience to over three lakh passengers stranded at various airports”.

On directions from the civil aviation ministry, the DGCA formed a four-member committee to probe the events and circumstances.

Key findings, recommendations of DGCA probe panel against IndiGo A note by the DGCA on Saturday listed key findings of the inquiry committee:

The primary causes for the disruption were over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, along with deficiencies in system software support, it said. There were also shortcomings in management structure and operational control, the probe found.

The committee observed that the airline’s management failed to effectively implement the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) provisions.

The inquiry also noted an “overriding focus” on maximising utilisation of crew, aircraft, and network resources, which “significantly reduced roster buffer margins”. There were extended duty hours and and minimal recovery times, it noted. These findings were sent to the ministry, and the DGCA has taken action on several stakeholders involved, including “caution to the CEO” and warnings to the COO and other officials.

There is also “warning to the Senior Vice President” with directions to relieve him of current operational responsibilities and “not to assign any accountable position, for failure in systemic planning and timely implementation of revised FDTL provisions”.

“IndiGo has been directed to take appropriate action against any other personnel identified through its internal inquiry and submit a compliance report to DGCA,” the note added.

How ₹ 22.2 crore fine was calculated, plus a bank guarantee The one-time financial penalty imposed on the airline is on six counts.

These inlcude ₹300,000 or ₹3 lakh on each count, which include a failure to establish and effectively implement a scheme for compliance with limits of flight time, duty and rest periods. There were also inadequate buffer margins in roster planning.

“Failure to strike balance between commercial imperatives and crew members’ ability to work effectively” is another count, besides not following instructions on outlining responsibilities for staff. “Post holders failed to discharge duties with adequate understanding of aviation safety standards,” the note added citing the probe.

The penalty on the six counts thus comes out to ₹ 1.8 crore.

1.8 crore. The larger part of the fine is for non-compliance with revised rules for flight and duty/rest hours or FDTL. The airline was granted time till February 11, 2026, to implement the rules. So, for now, it has been found in violation starting December 5, 2025. That comes out to be 68 days, up to February 10.

A daily penalty of ₹ 30 lakh multiples thus to ₹ 20.4 crore. Total penalty adds up to ₹ 22.2 crore. Further, IndiGo has been ordered to pledge a bank guarantee of ₹50 crore in favour of DGCA “to ensure compliance with the directives and long-term systemic correction”.

The airline has to meet certain steps and standards for gradual release of this amount over three to fifteen months. The IndiGo Systemic Reform Assurance Scheme (ISRAS) lists “four pillars”: leadership and governance; manpower planning, rostering and fatigue-risk management; digital systems and operational resilience; and board-level oversight with sustained compliance.

‘Swift turnaround’ recognised The DGCA also, however, noted what it termed a “notably swift” turnaround by IndiGo. “The airline was able to restore its operations to normal levels within a very short period of time,” the DGCA said.

It added that IndiGo “apart from ensuring timely refunds” and other compensation, gave “Gesture of Care” (GoC) vouchers of ₹10,000 to affected people.