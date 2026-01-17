What IndiGo CEO said on ₹22 crore penalty over airline's December disruptions. Full statement

IndiGo was slapped with a fine of ₹22.2 crore by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Saturday, January 17, following which, the airline said that it is committed “to taking full cognizance of the orders” and will take “appropriate measures” in a “thoughtful and timely manner”. IndiGo was slapped with a fine of ₹22.2 crore by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Saturday, January 17. (Reuters/File)

The fine comes after IndiGo's flight operations were disrupted during the first week of December as thousands of flights were cancelled by the airline across India, leaving passengers stranded at airports.

Also read: IndiGo fined ₹22 crore by DGCA for mass cancellation mess

DGCA had constituted a four-member committee to probe the IndiGo flight disruptions, particularly between December 3-5. Indigo had witnessed cancellation of 2,507 flights and 1,852 delays.

Here's what the airline said- The message from the Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited read-

"We are in receipt of the orders of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India in relation to the events which led to a major operational disruption of IndiGo's flights in early December, 2025.

We would like to take this opportunity to inform all of our stakeholders, particularly our valued customers, that the Board and the Management of IndiGo are committed to taking full cognizance of the orders and will, in a thoughtful and timely manner, take appropriate measures.

Additionally, an in-depth review of the robustness and resilience of the internal processes at IndiGo has been underway since the disruption to ensure that the airline emerges stronger out of these events in its otherwise pristine record of 19+ years of operations.

IndiGo remains committed to steadfastly serving the needs of India and her people, and play a humble role in ensuring that our country emerges as a Global aviation major by 2030."

What DGCA found According to the probe committee's report, the primary causes for IndiGo's flight disruptions were “over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness along with deficiencies in system software support and shortcomings in management structure and operational control on the part of M/s IndiGo”.

“The Committee observed that the airline’s management failed to adequately identify planning deficiencies, maintain sufficient operational buffer, and effectively implement the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) provisions. These lapses resulted in widespread flight delays and large-scale cancellations, causing inconvenience to passengers,” the report read.