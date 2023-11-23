close_game
PTI |
Nov 23, 2023 02:46 PM IST

₹48,000 extorted from man in Thane; 3 unidentified persons booked

The man was standing near a hotel in Wagle Estate area here on November 20 evening when the trio approached him.

They accused the man of eve-teasing and then forcibly took him away in an auto-rickshaw, the official from Wagle Estate police station said quoting the complaint.

The accused drove the auto-rickshaw to an isolated place where they closed the man's eyes with a piece of cloth and snatched 8,000 from him. They also forced him to transfer 40,000 from his bank account to their account, the police said.

The accused later pushed the man out of the auto-rickshaw near Nitin Company junction in the city, the complainant alleged.

Based on the complaint, the police on Wednesday registered a case against the unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 386 (extortion), 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) and a probe was on into it, the official said.

