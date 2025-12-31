₹5 crore cash, jewellery worth ₹8.8 crore: What ED found in 24-hour long raid in case against Inderjit Singh Yadav

The Enforcement Directorate seized a huge amount of cash and jewellery in a massive search operation in the national capital carried out for over 24 hours since Tuesday, December 30. The ED also recovered a bag full of cheque books, and documents pertaining to properties worth approximately ₹35 crore, among other things. (ED/ANI)

The search operation was carried out in a money laundering probe against Inderjit Singh Yadav, his accomplices, a firm named Apollo Green Energy Ltd and other associated entities and persons.

In the search operation, the probe agency has recovered cash worth ₹5.12 crore, a suitcase full of jewellery, both gold and silver, worth approximately ₹8.80 crore, a bag full of cheque books, and documents pertaining to properties worth approximately ₹35 crore, among other things.

The search operation started on December 30 at a premise in Delhi’s Sarvpriya vihar linked to a man named Aman Kumar, who is allegedly an associate of Inderjit Singh Yadav. The search operation, which has been going on for over 24 hours, is currently underway.

The ED officials said that the probe was initiated against Inderjit Singh Yadav, a UAE-based man in the centre of a money laundering case involving not just him but also his accomplices, the firm named Apollo Green Energy Ltd, and other associates.

Yadav, who faces over 15 FIRs and chargesheets in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under several sections of Arms Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Indian Penal Code, is accused of several criminal activities such as illegal extortion, loan settlement of private financers through coercive means, arms intimidation and earning proceeds worth crores through such activities.

"The income so generated by Inderjit Singh Yadav from these fraudulent ways running into crores were allegedly used for acquisition of immovable properties, luxury cars and maintaining luxurious life while declaring minimum income tax returns,” a senior ED official said, reported news agency PTI.