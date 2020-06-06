Rs 620 a day for rooms in Rajasthan resorts doubling up as quarantine centres

A committee constituted by the district collector of Rajasthan’s Bikaner has fixed Rs 620 a day as the tariff for hotels and resorts, which have been converted into quarantine centres during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to documents accessed by HT, the panel fixed Rs 210 for air-conditioned rooms and Rs 60 for non-AC rooms in deluxe class hotels and resorts with meals included.

The normal tariff in these hotels and resorts ranges between Rs 3000 to 4500 per day, including breakfast.

Hoteliers in the district are disappointed with the tariff and pending payments.

“My hotel with 52 rooms was acquired by the administration on April 13 to turn it into a quarantine facility. We provided people under quarantine with three meals. It’s June now and I have not got even a single penny as payment,” Rajesh Chandak, a hotelier, said.

Hoteliers said they have to run from one office to another to submit bills.

Owner of a resort, where the district administration put up doctors, said he was told that Sardar Patel Medical College (SPMC) will make the payment.

“When I raised bills in the medical college name, it told me to submit bills to the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT), which acquired the property, and UIT redirected me to the district collector’s office,” he said requesting anonymity.

Hoteliers said they had a meeting with the district collector over the payments on May 11 but they haven’t got any money yet.

The state government allotted untied funds to district collectors in April for quarantine centre expenses. The state disaster management and relief department, which transferred the amount, fixed Rs 2,440 as the maximum amount for one person for a day at quarantine centres.

According to the state-level quarantine management committee, there were more than 10,000 quarantine centres in the state and around 21,000 people in them. Gram panchayat buildings, hostels, schools and other such buildings have also been turned into quarantine centres.

In Bikaner, the district administration acquired 12 private properties.

District collector Kumar Pal Gautam said the tariff for quarantine centres in government or private buildings was decided by the committee with the consent of hotel owners.

“The medical college will make payment to (quarantine) centres where doctors and medical staff were put up. We are examining all aspects to compensate the property owners,” Gautam said.

Members of the Bikaner Hotel Association said it was facing rough time for the past year.

“Business is down and we have to repay loans. When the administration acquired them to put people in quarantine, we thought we will make some money but the administration has not released payment yet,” Ranveer Singh Rathor, the association’s general secretary, said.

The hotel owners also complained about the mess the guests created.

Vikram Vijayvargiya, a resort owner, said guests tore bedsheets, broke washbasins and taps. He added that telephones installed in rooms are missing and they even threw mattresses in the swimming pool.