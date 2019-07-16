RSS general secretaries to oversee Sangh-BJP coordination at district level

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to appoint “sangathan mantris” or general secretaries (organisation) in its district units to oversee coordination between the Sangh and its political arm, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two functionaries familiar with the development said on Monday.

The RSS has set itself a goal of expanding its reach to all mandals [a cluster of two-three panchayats] in the country by 2024, according to the functionaries.

A sangathan mantri is a pracharak or a full-time functionary deputed by the Sangh for party work. He is assisted by a team of joint general secretaries.

“In some districts, sangathan mantris were appointed to oversee the coordination work and for outreach; but it has now been decided that the positions will be extended to all the districts to ensure that the Sangh’s work and its coordination with the party is carried out with greater efficiency,” said the first RSS functionary. In the coming weeks, the Sangh will begin the process of deputing more pracharaks to the BJP to fill these positions.

“The Sangh brass has been laying emphasis on greater coordination between the Sangh and the BJP. They also want the sangathan mantris to play a proactive role, be more tech savvy and have their ears to the ground,” said the second functionary.

He said, BL Santhosh, who took over as the national general secretary (organisation) on Saturday, was also picked for being “tech savvy; hands-on and for his deft handling of organisation responsibilities”. “Soon after the Karnataka elections, where he was involved in all aspects; he was given responsibility of some districts in Uttar Pradesh. He is fluent in many languages; has a deep understanding of policy issues and well versed in behind-the-scenes work. This is what the Sangh expects,” the second functionary said. Last year, the RSS and the BJP decided that sangathan mantris would have a crucial role in the decision making process in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 07:28 IST