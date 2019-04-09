RSS leader shot at by suspected militants in J&K’s Kishtwar, personal security officer killed

Suspected militants on Tuesday shot at and wounded an RSS leader, Chandrakant Singh, and killed his persoonal security officer in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar.

The PSO of the RSS leader was a police constable.

Curfew has been imposed in the area following the attack and security forces have launched a search operation to nab the unidentified attackers.

“The PSO of the RSS leader has been shot dead while RSS leader, who is also an employee at the district hospital was injured,” said the officer.

The attack comes ahead of parliamentary polls on April 11 for the Jammu-Poonch constituency.

