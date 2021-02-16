RSS may decide on new general secretary in March meet

Will the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh get a new general secretary in 2021?

That’s a question that could be decided at the upcoming meeting of its highest decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, in Bengaluru on March 19 and 20.

The body is also expected to discuss the stir against the new farm laws; issues pertaining to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya; and the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

The incumbent general secretary of the RSS, or Sarkaryawah as he is known, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi has held the position for 12 years and there could be an election to pick his successor in Bangalore said persons aware of the details. As per the RSS constitution, elections are held every three years. Also, in keeping with the Covid-19 protocol, only 40% of the 1,300 delegates will be allowed to attend in person.

In 2018, there was speculation that Joshi, now 73 would step down from his position. However, he was given a mandate for the fourth term. “The new Sarkaryawah’s appointment will be keenly watched as the Sangh is currently in the process of expanding its reach. In 2025 it will complete a centenary of its existence and the occasion will be marked by country-wide programmes,” said a Sangh functionary who asked not to be named.

