RSS mouthpiece flags concern over TMC turncoats

Two successive issues of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Bengali mouthpiece, Swastika, have expressed concern over the induction of Trinamool Congress toughs in the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal. Two articles in the June 10 issue and three in the June 17 issue have raised these concerns.

A weekly, Swastika is the only Bengali mouthpiece of the RSS, the ideological parent of the BJP. At present, it is edited by veteran journalist Rantidev Sengupta, who was felicitated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur in 2017.

One article in the June 10 issue has been written by Jisnu Basu, general secretary of the RSS’s south Bengal chapter. Basu has strongly advocated that the BJP needs to depend on devoted and time-tested workers and swayamsevaks. “It’s a lame and dangerous logic that criminals are required to fight criminals… all our efforts of years would go in vain if you induct mercenaries, jihadi elements and branded criminals,” Basu has written.

Another article uses the phrase “Trinamoolisation of BJP” and expresses concern over TMC leaders getting easy entry into the party.

“The RSS’s advice will be considered with due importance...,” said BJP state unit general secretary Sayantan Basu.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 00:06 IST