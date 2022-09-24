Home / India News / ‘RSS, PFI ek hi thaali ke…’: Digivijaya calls for action against all spreading hate

Updated on Sep 24, 2022 11:14 PM IST

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should visit the homes of Bilkis Bano and Mohammad Akhlaq if he really wanted to win the trust of the Muslim community.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh speaks at an event in Gwalior. (ANI Twitter) 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday shared his cents on the recent crackdown on the Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly supporting terror activities and the visit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat to a mosque and madrassa as part of an outreach programme.

Stating that action should be taken against all organisations that spread hatred and violence, the Rajya Sabha MP from the Congress asked why action is not being taken against RSS and Vishva Hindu Parishad. He said the PFI and RSS are very similar in their deeds. “They are 'ek hi thaali ke chatte-batte'”, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Regarding Bhagwat's visit to a mosque and madrassa in Delhi earlier this week, Singh said the RSS chief should visit the homes of Bilkis Bano and Mohammad Akhlaq if he really wanted to win the trust of the Muslim community.

Akhlaq was a victim of a lynching incident in 2015 on suspicion of cow slaughter. Bano is a gangrape victim from the 2002 communal riots. Her rapists were recently allowed to walk free.

According to a PTI report, Singh further said Bhagwat's visit to the mosque showed the impact of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Bhagwat earlier also held a meeting with a group of Muslim intellectuals where they discussed plans to strengthen communal harmony in the country.

(With agency inputs)

