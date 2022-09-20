Muslim group meets RSS chief to discuss harmony, former Delhi LG among attendees: Report

A group of Muslim intellectuals recently met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and reportedly discussed plans to strengthen communal harmony in the country.

According to news agency PTI, former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi and former Delhi Lt governor Najeeb Jung were among those who met the RSS head.

Others who were part of the “closed-door meeting” held at Udasin Ashram – the temporary office of the RSS – include former Aligarh Muslim University vice chancellor Lt General (retd) Zamiruddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and philanthropist Saeed Shervani.

Also read | RSS chief visits Mata Kaushalya temple, Chhattisgarh CM says ‘we invited’

Discussions were held on a wide range of issues pertaining to the strengthening of communal harmony and improving intra-community relations during the two-hour meeting.

The PTI report, citing sources who were part of the meeting, said both Bhagwat and the group of intellectuals agreed that the country cannot progress without strengthening communal harmony and reconciliation among communities.

Also read | India not US, Russia or China, says RSS chief

"Both sides appreciated the need for communal harmony and to remove differences and misunderstandings among communities. A plan was chalked out to pursue this initiative," sources said.

The discussions also revolved around following a Gandhian approach for the overall well-being of the country, they added.

In September 2019, Bhagwat had met Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind head Maulana Syed Arshad Madani at the RSS office and discussed a host of issues, including strengthening unity between Hindus and Muslims and incidents of mob lynching.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON