e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / India News / RTI activist found murdered in Patna

RTI activist found murdered in Patna

While the police officials said a probe has been launched to nab the unidentified accused, social activists and Kumar’s peers suspect the role of sand mafia in the murder.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 02:36 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
The police have identified the deceased as 32-year-old Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Janpara village in rural Patna.
The police have identified the deceased as 32-year-old Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Janpara village in rural Patna.(Getty Images/iStockphoto file photo for representation)
         

Bullet-riddled body of an RTI activist, who has been missing since Friday, was found near the bank of Sone river in Patna on Saturday, police said.

The police have identified the deceased as 32-year-old Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Janpara village in rural Patna.

While the police officials said a probe has been launched to nab the unidentified accused, social activists and Kumar’s peers suspect the role of sand mafia in the murder.

According to the police, Kumar’s body was spotted early on Saturday by some passersby. He reportedly suffered head injuries and had bled out, said an official. A team of forensic experts, along with a dog squad, also visited the spot.

City Superintendent of Police (west) Ashok Mishra said the police were investigating the case from every angle, including the possibility of an enmity.

Residents of the Janpara village, however, pointed at involvement of the sand mafia , saying Kumar uncovered huge irregularities in the sand mining trade in the state and had initiated a massive movement against the sand mafia in Paliganj sub-division through social media, which brought into the limelight the nexus between corrupt officials and sand mafia.

Bihar-based RTI activist Shiv Prakash Rai said that over 16 RTI activists had been killed in the state over the past 11 years and that the government and the police were of no help despite several pleas.

tags
top news
Two missiles hit US base housing troops in Iraq: Report
Two missiles hit US base housing troops in Iraq: Report
Uddhav Thackeray finalises portfolio allocation, NCP scores big
Uddhav Thackeray finalises portfolio allocation, NCP scores big
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Will she punish herself after sharing dais with PM?’: Bengal BJP mocks Mamata
‘Will she punish herself after sharing dais with PM?’: Bengal BJP mocks Mamata
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news