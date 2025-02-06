The dream of a better life in America ended for 104 Indian migrants after facing long flights to South America, dangerous boat rides, tough hikes, harsh detention at the US-Mexico border and finally, a deportation flight back to India. Immigrants, wearing masks, deported from the United States, who were among those who arrived in a U.S. military plane Wednesday in Amritsar, enter a police vehicle at the Ahmedabad airport, India, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP)

Harvinder Singh, hailing from Tahli village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district paid ₹42 lakh to an agent for a promised work visa to the US. However, at the last moment, he was informed that the visa fell through and was instead sent on multiple flights, first to Qatar and then to Brazil.

After trekking through mountains, Singh and the other migrants were placed on a small boat for a four-hour journey across the sea towards the Mexico border.

The boat capsized during the trip, resulting in one fatality. Another person died in the Panama jungle. Throughout their ordeal, they survived on small portions of rice.

“In Brazil, I was told I will be put on a flight from Peru, but there was no such flight. Then taxis took us further to Colombia and further to the beginning of Panama. From there, I was told a ship will transport us, but there was no ship either. This is where our donkey route, which lasted two days, began,” Singh told reporters.

Another immigrant, Sukhpal Singh from Darapur village faced a harrowing experience during his attempt to reach the US, traveling 15 hours by sea and walking 40-45 kilometres through dangerous hills.

“Those who got hurt were left behind. We saw many dead bodies,” he said.

His journey ended when he was caught in Mexico, just before crossing into the US. “We were locked in a dark cell for 14 days, never seeing daylight. There are many more Punjabis, families, and children in similar situations,” he added, advising others against taking illegal routes abroad.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 deported Indian migrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, marking the first batch under the Trump administration.

Among them, 33 were from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, and others from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh. The group included 19 women and 13 minors.

With PTI inputs