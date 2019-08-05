Rumours fuel tensions in Valley, exams postponed

india

Authorities shut down mobile internet services in many parts of Kashmir late on Sunday even as officials of Kashmir University and the Central University of Kashmir said their institutes had postponed all exams scheduled till 10th August.

The buzz over revocation of special constitutional provisions meant for Jammu and Kashmir has triggered tension among people in the Valley. And to make matter worse, there has been a continuous flow of rumours for the past few days.

On Sunday morning, a rumour started circulating that the state flag of J&K was taken down from the civil secretariat in the heart of the city, until civil servant-turned-politician Shah Faesal dispelled it by posting pictures of the flag fluttering alongside the Tricolour on the top of secretariat. “Don’t pay heed to rumours,’’ he said.

For the past week, there has been speculation that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government could be preparing the ground to scrap Article 35A of the Indian Constitution that gives special privileges to permanent residents of the state.

The deployment of a large number of security personnel and curtailment of the Amarnath Yatra have added to the concerns that something ominous would happen in the state, which is currently under President’s Rule.

An uneasy calm prevailed in the Valley on Sunday. Residents were out on the streets to stock up essentials. While most of the petrol pumps in Srinagar are running dry, one could see long queues outside the ones that are dispensing fuel. Shopkeepers said even their stocks were exhausting in the wake of the panic buying by residents in the past few days. “Even forces personnel are stocking items; in the morning a team of officials took 250 bags of onion from the mandi,’’ said Abdul Rashid, a vegetable vendor.

Earlier, employees of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and the staff at the hospitals have been asked to prepare their curfew passes. “The authorities took our details for the curfew passes. It means curfew will be imposed,” said an employee of SMC.

According to officials, 25,000 additional troops have reached the Valley and been deployed in various areas.

