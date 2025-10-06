Russian national drowns at Yarada Beach in Visakhapatnam

A Russian national drowned at Yarada Beach on Sunday afternoon after being swept away by strong sea waves, despite repeated warnings from lifeguards and the marine police not to venture into deep waters. A group of 16 Russian nationals working with the Naval Dockyard had come to Yarada Beach for an outing(Pixabay/Representative)

According to Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankhbrath Bagchi, a group of 16 Russian nationals working with the Naval Dockyard had come to Yarada Beach for an outing. While bathing in the sea, the visitors were cautioned by marine police and lifeguard teams that the waters were unsafe for swimming due to high depth and strong currents.

Ignoring the warnings, some members of the group entered deeper waters, where two Russians were pulled away by waves. Responding swiftly, a Port Marine Police staff member, along with lifeguards, rushed into the sea and rescued them.

However, while one of the tourists was found safe, the other was unresponsive even after CPR was administered on the shore. He was later declared dead after being shifted to a hospital.

Police said that efforts to collect detailed information from the group were unsuccessful, as they declined to share their personal details. The Newport Police have launched an investigation into the incident. (ANI)