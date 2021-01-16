Russian Sputnik vaccine gets phase 3 trials approval in India
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the phase III clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 in the country, officials said. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories will conduct phase II and III trials, they added.
“This is an important milestone in the progress of this pivotal clinical trial of the vaccine. We expect to commence the phase III study within this month and will continue to fast-track our efforts to bring in a safe and efficacious vaccine for the Indian population,” said GV Prasad, co-chairman and managing director, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.
The phase III study will involve 1,500 subjects as part of the randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study in India.
Earlier, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board reviewed the safety data from the phase II clinical trial of the vaccine and recommended the phase III recruitment.
In its report, the Board concluded that no safety concerns were identified and the study met the primary endpoints of safety.
In September, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to conduct the clinical trials of the vaccine and distribute its rights in India.
Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. It became the world’s first registered vaccine against Covid-19 based on the established human adenoviral vector platform.
The vaccine’s efficacy is confirmed at 91.4% based on data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials in Russia.
Currently, the vaccine’s clinical trials are underway in the UAE, Egypt, Venezuela, and Belarus. It has been registered in Algeria, Argentina, Belarus, Bolivia, and Serbia for inoculation.
The vaccine's data was submitted to DCGI last week. It was examined by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s subject expert committee. On January 13, the committee recommended that phase III trials of Sputnik V can continue based on the submitted data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
While firms across the world struggled for survival, an army of startups came up
- While firms across the world struggled for survival, an army of startups came up in India during Covid-19 pandemic: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More people will turn up to get vaccinated, says defence minister Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is the age of digital revolution': PM Modi at Startup India Int'l summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP selects Shahnawaz Hussain as nominee for Bihar MLC polls
- A former civil aviation minister, Shahnawaz Hussain was recently sent to helm the party’s campaign for the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with Union Minister of home for finance Anurag Thakur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
35-year-old sanitation worker first to get Covid-19 vaccine in Meghalaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine is completely safe, says doctor who got first jab in Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will never allow interference in domestic politics': Nepalese foreign minister
- Gyawali said his country has “excellent” ties with India and China and seeks to improve connectivity and economic ties with both.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS worker, 34, is first in India to get Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Co-WIN: Everything to know about the app behind India’s Covid-19 vaccine program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Demand to set new rules, SOPs for vaccinated travellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expected better of you, Sir: Congress on Vardhan’s counter to vaccine criticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demand to set new protocols, SOPs for vaccinated travellers
- TAAI said that setting up of new SOPs will enable vaccinated travellers to resume their activities to pre-Covid times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First beneficiaries of Covid immunisation drive express pride
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petitions in SC seek direction for contempt of court proceedings against RBI Guv
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid 19 vaccination begins in Nagaland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox