Russian woman,30, allegedly raped in Manali

A 30-year-old Russian woman has alleged she was raped by two unknown persons in Manali, police said Friday.

The incident occurred when the woman was passing through an isolated area after having dinner Thursday night, Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

On her complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Manali police station, Agnihotri said.

The victim’s medical examination has been conducted, spot verification is being done and the matter investigated by Manali Station House Officer Inspector Anil Kumar, she added.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 21:22 IST