Home / India News / S Jaishankar and Arthur C. Brooks to speak today at HT Leadership Summit 2022

S Jaishankar and Arthur C. Brooks to speak today at HT Leadership Summit 2022

india news
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 01:29 PM IST

The landmark 20th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit brings together leaders and icons from across the field of sports, politics, business, health, and entertainment, to have conversations that help #EnvisioningANewTomorrow.

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit Day 3 with India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar and bestselling author and academic Arthur C. Brooks sharing their ideas on 'Envisioning a New Tomorrow.'
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit Day 3 with India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar and bestselling author and academic Arthur C. Brooks sharing their ideas on 'Envisioning a New Tomorrow.'
ByHT News Desk

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 is all set to host two global thought leaders on the third day of the 5-day event – India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar and bestselling author and academic Arthur C. Brooks.

HTLS 2022: Long Covid, Women's IPL dominate Day 1 talk on ‘new tomorrow’

Brooks, our first guest speaker today, speaks to audiences all around the world about human happiness, and works to raise well-being within private companies, universities, public agencies, and community organizations. He is the William Henry Bloomberg Professor of the Practice of Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School, and Professor of Management Practice at the Harvard Business School, where he teaches courses on leadership and happiness.

As we stand at the cusp of a new tomorrow following a couple of tough years due to the Covid pandemic, Brooks is someone who can share ideas in line with our Summit theme, ‘Envisioning a New Tomorrow’.

Elections, cuisines, and entrepreneurship discussed on Day 2 at HTLS 2022

In the second and final session for the day, we expect some real insight from external affairs minister S Jaishankar into the workings of the Modi government. He has helped India navigate a string of crises since he took office in 2019, including the standoff with China on the LAC and the wide-ranging impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and, more recently, the Ukraine conflict. At the same time, he has spearheaded the reshaping of India’s relationships with key global players through new mechanisms such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue and driven the move for reformed multilateralism against the backdrop of a rapidly changing global landscape.

His former stints as foreign secretary and envoy to both China and the US made him the ideal candidate for these tasks. Jaishankar has also authored a book on Indian diplomacy – The India Way: Strategies for an uncertain world.

The Day 3 of the HT Leadership Summit will start at 5.50pm.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
htls 2022 jaishankar
htls 2022 jaishankar

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out