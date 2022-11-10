S Jaishankar and Arthur C. Brooks to speak today at HT Leadership Summit 2022

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 is all set to host two global thought leaders on the third day of the 5-day event – India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar and bestselling author and academic Arthur C. Brooks.

HTLS 2022: Long Covid, Women's IPL dominate Day 1 talk on ‘new tomorrow’

Brooks, our first guest speaker today, speaks to audiences all around the world about human happiness, and works to raise well-being within private companies, universities, public agencies, and community organizations. He is the William Henry Bloomberg Professor of the Practice of Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School, and Professor of Management Practice at the Harvard Business School, where he teaches courses on leadership and happiness.

As we stand at the cusp of a new tomorrow following a couple of tough years due to the Covid pandemic, Brooks is someone who can share ideas in line with our Summit theme, ‘Envisioning a New Tomorrow’.

Elections, cuisines, and entrepreneurship discussed on Day 2 at HTLS 2022

In the second and final session for the day, we expect some real insight from external affairs minister S Jaishankar into the workings of the Modi government. He has helped India navigate a string of crises since he took office in 2019, including the standoff with China on the LAC and the wide-ranging impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and, more recently, the Ukraine conflict. At the same time, he has spearheaded the reshaping of India’s relationships with key global players through new mechanisms such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue and driven the move for reformed multilateralism against the backdrop of a rapidly changing global landscape.

His former stints as foreign secretary and envoy to both China and the US made him the ideal candidate for these tasks. Jaishankar has also authored a book on Indian diplomacy – The India Way: Strategies for an uncertain world.

The Day 3 of the HT Leadership Summit will start at 5.50pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON