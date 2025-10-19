‘Sab barbaad…’: Brahmaputra building blaze sparks political firestorm in Delhi

"We saw first-hand the dismal state of affairs in Delhi under the BJP Govt. There are three fire stations within a 5-minute distance. NONE of them responded when the staff in the building called. I then personally called the Fire Dept at 1:22 pm. And the first fire engine showed up TWENTY FIVE MINUTES later," the post read.

In a strongly worded statement, TMC MP Saket Gokhale, residing in the building, described the incident as "a terrifying experience " that laid bare the pathetic state of preparedness in Delhi.

Opposition leaders, including former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, were quick to lash out at Rekha Gupta's administration, accusing it of "criminal negligence" and "ignoring repeated warnings" about fire safety in high-rise structures.

After a massive fire ripped through New Delhi's Brahmaputra building, the incident has now snowballed into a political flashpoint, with several opposition leaders across party lines slamming the BJP-led Delhi government's governance and accountability.

"The fire system of the building had NO WATER. The fire alarm is DEAD. Eventually, people evacuated amidst a blazing inferno. Ambulances showed up AN HOUR LATER. And not a single ambulance had even a first-aid kit. Along with MPs, the building also has accommodation for staff. About eight staff houses are completely gutted. Staff members living in them lost EVERYTHING," it further added.

Arvind Kejriwal slams Rekha Gupta's govt Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also accused the BJP government in Delhi of pushing the capital city into chaos, and undoing all the work that was done by the previous administrations within six months.

"Ruined everything within six months," Kejriwal wrote on X in response to Gokhale's post.

Earlier, Kejriwal claimed that the city that once had world-class schools, improved hospitals, clean water, and free electricity now faces "broken roads, garbage heaps, and overflowing sewers".

Residents are being burdened with "electricity and water bills worth thousands" while the water supply has stopped in several areas, Kejriwal claimed.

"People voted for the BJP, thinking that with the lieutenant governor, the Centre, and the Delhi government under one party, governance would improve. But they (BJP) have destroyed Delhi in six months," Kejriwal said, claiming that AAP's politics was centred on service, not power.

Fire at the Brahmaputra building A fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at the Staff Quarter block of MPs' Flats in Brahmaputra Building, BD Marg, New Delhi, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said.

The incident occurred in the silt area, where some unserviceable furniture items, lined up to be disposed of, were stacked.

At approximately 1:15 PM, the fire reportedly originated from the ignition of firecrackers by children in the vicinity.

Also Read | Gurugram fire dept cancels all leaves, ramps up Diwali deployment

The fire was extinguished entirely by 1:45 PM. Due to the coordinated response of CPWD officials and the Delhi Fire Service personnel, the situation was brought under control quickly.

There were no casualties reported in the incident. All firefighting systems installed in the building were operational and were effectively used to contain the fire before the arrival of fire tenders.