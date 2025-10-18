Fire breaks out at MPs' Brahmaputra Apartments in Delhi, several tenders rush in

A massive fire broke out at the multi-storey Brahmaputra Apartments on the Dr Bishambhar Das Marg in Delhi on Saturday. The cause of the fire at the Brahmaputra apartments in Delhi is not yet clear. (X/ANI)

The fire erupted in one of the upper floors of the complex, triggering panic among residents. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control, but the cause of the fire is not yet clear.

The building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, houses several Rajya Sabha MPs.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale raised an alarm on the social media platform X over the unavailability of fire tenders at the spot.

“HUGE FIRE at Brahmaputra Apartments at BD Marg in Delhi. All residents are Rajya Sabha MPs. The building is 200 meters from Parliament. NO FIRE BRIGADE SINCE 30 mins. The fire is still burning & RISING. Fire engines are missing despite repeated calls. Have some shame, Delhi Government," Gokhale wrote in the post.

According to the news agency ANI, six fire tenders have gone to the spot of the blaze.