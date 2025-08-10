Sab ke boss to hum hain’: Rajnath Singh’s veiled jab at Donald Trump on tariffs

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that some people are unhappy with the fast pace of India’s development and are trying to make Indian-made products expensive to slow down growth. Defence minister Rajnath Singh said some countries unhappy with India's growth.(PTI File)

He also added that India’s defence exports have crossed ₹24,000 crore, showcasing the strength of the country’s defence sector.

“There are some people who are not happy with the speed at which India is developing. They are not liking it. 'Sabke boss toh hum hain', how is India growing at such a fast pace? And many are trying that the things made in India, by the hands of Indians become more expensive than the things made in those countries," said Rajnath.