‘Sab kuch luta ke…’: Owaisi's poetic jibe on J&K CM Omar Abdullah over PSA removal remark

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe on J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah as he demanded the restoration of statehood to remove the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA). All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Asaduddin Owaisi's charged up attack on Omar Abdullah came after the latter said that his government would remove the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA) through an ordinance. “To remove it, we must have statehood. Security, law and order, all these things should be under the control of the elected government. The day these things are ours, I won't even wait for the assembly session,” he said.

“We said in the manifesto that we would remove the Public Safety and Security Act (PSA) from Jammu and Kashmir,” Omar Abdullah told media at a gathering in Srinagar on Saturday.

What Owaisi said Asaduddin Owaisi reminded Omar Abdullah that PSA was introduced by Sheikh Abdullah, his grandfather and a key figure in the politics of Jammu & Kashmir, to tackle smuggling in the erstwhile state.

Owaisi said that repeated governments in J&K used to the act against separatist leaders and over 20,000 people have been jailed since 1978 under PSA.

“They could have easily repealed PSA & prevented untold suffering and human rights violations,” Owaisi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, adding that the law has been misused by almost all chief ministers and governors in J&K.

“Some detentions were extended for up to 7-12 years. One separatist was detained under the PSA and, when he was later needed, he was served with a court warrant and granted bail,” Hyderabad leader wrote.