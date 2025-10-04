The controversy around the gold-plated copper sheets enveloping the ‘Dwarapalaka’ idols at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala intensified on Friday, with allegations of theft and deception being arrayed against Unnikrishnan Potty, a priest-turned-businessman who sponsored the gold-plating in 2019, and opposition parties demanding a stronger investigation into the issue. Sabarimala idol row heats up, bizman under scanner

The row erupted last month after the Special Commissioner (Sabarimala), in a report submitted to the High Court stated that the gold-plated copper sheets of the Dwarapalaka idols were taken recently to Chennai for repairs and electroplating without acquiring necessary permission from him and the court. During the hearing, the HC bench noted that the weight of the gold plates had reduced by around 4 kilograms when it was handed to its sponsor, Potty, on a similar occasion in 2019, raising suspicions of theft. As part of its order, the HC ordered a probe by the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which administers the shrine, to look into the discrepancies.

The row further took a heated turn last week after the TDB Vigilance wing found two gold pedestals, as part of the carvings outside the main sanctum sanctorum of the temple, from the residence of Potty’s family member, raising further suspicions about his role in the entire row. On Sept 29, the HC appointed retired judge KT Sankaran as the head of a panel to conduct a comprehensive inventory of all valuables at the Sabarimala temple, including gold, silver and other jewels.

Potty, once employed as a junior priest at Sabarimala and now a Bengaluru-based businessman with involvement in the real estate market, is in the dock for allegedly raising money from several persons in the name of Sabarimala and conniving with Devaswom officials to take out the copper sheets from the temple in the name of repairs. The temple manual strictly prohibits the involvement of private persons in the management and repair of temple assets. The manual also bars temple assets, especially gold items and artefacts, being taken out for repairs.

Leader of the opposition VD Satheesan Friday pointed fingers at Potti and Devaswom officials for alleged pilfering of gold from the plates in 2019.

“The HC has found that the gold plates, after being taken out from Sabarimala temple, reached the Chennai-based firm for repairs 40 days later in 2019. Where were the gold plates taken during all those days? Who is Unnikrishnan Potty and who appointed him to conduct the repairs? The manual clearly says if the plates need to be polished with gold, it must be done within the temple premises. The devaswom board and the LDF government have a role in this entire saga. It is a clear case of theft of gold,” he said.

On Friday, photos and videos emerged of Potty conducting rituals with the gold plates in 2019, supposedly at a factory outside Chennai and at the residence of actor Jayaram post repairs. The visuals begged the question as to who allowed him to engage in rituals with the gold-plated sheets meant to be installed at Sabarimala.

Actor Jayaram told reporters that it was Potty who invited him to attend the ‘pooja’ involving the gold-plated sheets at the factory. “I met him for the first time at Sabarimala and have been in touch with him for many years. He invited me to attend the function. Since the sheets were originally installed at Sabarimala, they are considered to be sacred. On the way back, I requested them if they could place the same sheets in the prayer room of my home for a few minutes. My house was on their way. They obliged and kept the sheets for a few minutes at my home. Now, I feel like I was a gullible believer,” he said.

“Anyone who commits cheating in the name of Sabarimala must be punished,” he added.

Potty declined to comment on the issue. He is expected to appear before the Devaswom (Vigilance) officials on Saturday for questioning.

TDB president PS Prasanth told reporters on Friday that it would request the HC to order a full-scale investigation into all the dealings concerning the gold-plated sheets since 1998.

“Media reports indicate Potty has engaged in cheating and fund-raising in the name of Sabarimala. It is our stand that all allegations of cheating or malfeasance since 1998 must be probed. Devaswom Board (Vigilance) SP is already probing, but we are demanding a complete investigation. We don’t intend to protect any officer,” said Prasanth.

Devaswom minister VN Vasavan said his administration will abide by the directions of the High Court. “Let all those who have taken part in malfeasance be probed. The Devaswom (Vigilance) will submit its report soon,” he said.

At the same time, BJP leader and former union minister V Muraleedharan dared the LDF government to hand over the probe to the CBI.

“Even as it is bent on violating the traditions of Sabarimala, it is also unscrupulously stealing the assets of the temple. The government’s actions have hurt the sentiments of the faithful,” the BJP leader said.