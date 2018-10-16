Live updates: Talks to resolve Sabarimala crisis fail, says erstwhile royal family
Sabarimala temple is slated to reopen on October 17 for monthly rituals. Here are the live updates:
IST
1:49 pm IST
Talks to resolve Sabarimala crisis fail, says royal family’s Sasikumar Verma
1:35 pm IST
Police foil suicide attempt by a woman devotee in Nilakkal
12:51 pm IST
Situation tense at Nilakkal base camp
12:10 pm IST
Devotees search buses, force women to alight
11:34 am IST
We’ll implement the order: Kerala CM
11: 23 am IST
Women devotees block women in Nilakkal
11:22 am IST
Govt committed to implement SC verdict: Kerala CM
11:05 am IST
Talks begin at 11 am
Talks between the Travancore Dewasom Board (TDB) which manages the Sabarimala temple and the tantri (supreme priest) and the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam began on Tuesday.
Thousands of devotees, including women, joined street marches in Kerala on Monday as tensions mounted over a recent Supreme Court verdict revoking a ban on women entering at Sabarimala temple.
The Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala has traditionally barred all women of menstruating age, between 10 and 50.
Talks to resolve Sabarimala crisis fail, says Pandalam royal family’s Sasikumar Verma.
Government refuses to file an immediate review petition in Supreme Court against its order to allow women of all ages entry into Sabarimala temple says, Sasikumar Verma.
Police foil suicide attempt by a woman devotee in Nilakkal
Police foil suicide attempt by a woman devotee in Nilakkal after she threatened to hang herself from a tree.
Situation tense at Nilakkal base camp
Situation tense in Nilakkal base camp where it is heavily raining. Police is keeping restraint. The situation is peaceful so far.
Devotees randomly check vehicles and ask women to go back. A group of college students from Bengaluru were sent back.
Devotees search buses, force women to alight
Devotees check bus and other vehicles and force women to alight.
In Nilakkal, police are also monitoring crowd movement. Many small hamlets leading to Nilakkal tense. Tribal people also come out in large numbers.
We’ll implement the order: Kerala CM
We will not allow any one take law and order in their hands. The government will ensure facilities to devotees to go to SabarimalaTemple and offer prayers. Government will not submit a review petition. We’ve said in court that we’ll implement the order: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Women devotees block women in Nilakkal
Women devotees block women in Nilakkal, first camp en route hilltop.
Govt committed to implement SC verdict: Kerala CM
Govt committed to implement Supreme Court verdict, says Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Talks between the Travancore Dewasom Board (TDB) and the tantri (supreme priest) and the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam started at 11 am in Thiruvananthapuram.