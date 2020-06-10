e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sabarimala priest favours delay, temple body says will open on June 14

Sabarimala priest favours delay, temple body says will open on June 14

The Sabarimala tantri (supreme priest) said he has sent a letter to the TDB commissioner and spoke to TDB chairman N Vasu for postponing the opening of the hill shrine. The TDB, however, claims that it has received no communication in this matter.

india Updated: Jun 10, 2020 20:22 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Citing a sharp increase in caseload in the neighbouring states, the priest said it is better to postpone the opening of the temple. (Photo by Vivek Nair / Hindustan Times)
Citing a sharp increase in caseload in the neighbouring states, the priest said it is better to postpone the opening of the temple. (Photo by Vivek Nair / Hindustan Times)
         

The head priest of the Sabarimala temple favours a delay in reopening the hill shrine due to rising coronavirus cases, while the Travancore Devaswom Board, the government body that helps run the shrine, on Wednesday said it will go ahead with its initial plan to open on June 14.

“We made a decision after talking to the tantri family. As of now we will go ahead with our plan to open it. I haven’t got any communication from the tantri in this regard. We have already started registration for the virtual queue,” said TDB president N Vasu. The TDB runs Sabarimala and other major temples in south and central Kerala.

Kandararu Mohanararu, the Sabarimala tantri (supreme priest), said he has sent a letter to the TDB commissioner and spoke to TDB chairman N Vasu regarding the opening of the hill shrine.

The TDB, however, claims that it has received no communication in this matter. The tantri is usually considered the final word on all ritualistic matters.

During the 2018 violence over the entry of women in the temple following the Supreme Court verdict, both the TDB and the tantri had locked horns with the latter threatening to close down the temple.

Citing a sharp increase in caseload in the neighbouring states, the priest said it is better to postpone the opening of the temple.“Many pilgrims throng the temple from neighbouring states as well. It will be difficult to keep a tab on all devotees. So the festival and other functions can be postponed now,” he said, adding allowing devotees at this juncture will pose a serious threat.

His demand came in the wake of many Hindu organisations questioning the government’s decision to open shrines in the state. Earlier, the government had decided to allow ‘darshan’ for devotees at Sabarimala after applying virtual queue, submitting a Covid-free certificate obtained from a lab or hospital approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Unveiling the graded exit plan under Unlock 1, the central government had allowed reopening of places of worship for devotees, malls and restaurants from June 8 across the country. They have been shut since March 25, when the lockdown was first imposed to stem the spread of the disease.

tags
top news
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah
Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
In post Covid-19 world, cities to have pedestrian-friendly markets, more cyclists: Centre
In post Covid-19 world, cities to have pedestrian-friendly markets, more cyclists: Centre
Live: Maharashtra records 3,254 new infections, state tally nears a lakh
Live: Maharashtra records 3,254 new infections, state tally nears a lakh
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In