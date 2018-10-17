Sabarimala row LIVE: Tension in Nilackal, temple removes notice barring women from entry

Tension prevailed on Wednesday morning in Kerala’s Nilackal, the main gateway to Sabarimala, after the police demolished the tents of devotees and warned those opposing entry of women and girls of menstrual age into the hill shrine.

Acting tough, the police, deployed in large numbers in Nilackal, some 20 kms away from the Sabarimala hilltop, also removed a makeshift shelter erected by a protesting group Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti.

The protesting group of devotees had been staging a sit-in chanting Ayyappa mantra in the shelter in protest against the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine.

Here are the latest updates:

10:10 AM IST Protests at Pamba base camp Protests are being held near Pamba base camp against entry of women in the age group 10-50 to SabarimalaTemple





9:41 AM IST Pilgrims begin arriving at the base camp Pilgrims begin arriving at Nilackal, the base camp of SabarimalaTemple as the portals of the temple are all set to open today, first time after the SC order allowing women of all ages to enter the temple





8:59 AM IST Day of bandhs, protests in Kerala Sabarimala Samrakshna Samity calls for a 24-hour bandh. BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai to also stage dharna against the Sc verdict allowing women of all ages into Sabarimala temple





08:44 AM IST Notice barring women from entering Sabarimala removed Temple removes board saying ‘women in the age group 10-50 are barred’. It was removed last night.



