Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 05, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Sabarimala temple opening day LIVE updates: Police virtually take over shrine complex

Sabarimala temple opening day LIVE updates: Heavy police deployment have been made in and around the shrine complex and base camps to check unwanted incidents as the temple opens today for five hours for a special pooja. Check live updates here.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 05, 2018 10:34 IST
highlights

Police have virtually taken over the hill shrine complex of Sabarimala and the base camps, with more than 2,300 personnel deployed to check unwanted incidents as the temple is scheduled to open for five hours today for a special pooja.

In another development, the Sabarimala Karma Samiti, a joint platform of right wing outfits, which is opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the temple following a Supreme Court order, urged media groups on Sunday not to depute women journalists to cover the event.

Follow live updates here:

10:30am IST

BJP protest

Kerala BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai will go to the hilltop at 11am. He is likely to be arrested. Base camps and hilltop peaceful so far.

10:25am IST

Women cops above 50 deployed

Women cops deployed at hilltop. But all are above 50 years, police officials said. Many pilgrims stranded as police make restrictions on vehicular movement.

9:40am IST

Heavy police deployment

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at Nilakkal base camp where violence broke out following the Supreme Court order allowing girls and women of menstrual age to visit the Sabarimala temple.

9:35am IST

Devotees begin trek

Devotees begin trek from Nilakkal base camp to Sabarimala temple.

9:30am IST

Devotees begin to gather

Devotees begin to gather at Nilakkal base camp. Police say they are not restricting movement of devotees.