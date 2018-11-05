Sabarimala temple opening day LIVE updates: Police virtually take over shrine complex

Police have virtually taken over the hill shrine complex of Sabarimala and the base camps, with more than 2,300 personnel deployed to check unwanted incidents as the temple is scheduled to open for five hours today for a special pooja.

In another development, the Sabarimala Karma Samiti, a joint platform of right wing outfits, which is opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the temple following a Supreme Court order, urged media groups on Sunday not to depute women journalists to cover the event.

Follow live updates here:

10:30am IST BJP protest Kerala BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai will go to the hilltop at 11am. He is likely to be arrested. Base camps and hilltop peaceful so far.





10:25am IST Women cops above 50 deployed Women cops deployed at hilltop. But all are above 50 years, police officials said. Many pilgrims stranded as police make restrictions on vehicular movement.





9:40am IST Heavy police deployment A large number of police personnel have been deployed at Nilakkal base camp where violence broke out following the Supreme Court order allowing girls and women of menstrual age to visit the Sabarimala temple. #Kerala: Police deployed at Nilakkal base camp as #SabarimalaTemple is scheduled to open for prayers today evening. pic.twitter.com/iq7LWFD237 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018





9:35am IST Devotees begin trek Devotees begin trek from Nilakkal base camp to Sabarimala temple. #Kerala: Devotees begin the trek from Nilakkal base camp to #SabarimalaTemple. The temple will open today evening and will be closed after the 'Athazha puja' tomorrow evening. pic.twitter.com/nK47UGMang — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018



