Sabarimala Temple LIVE updates: Shutdown begins in Kerala, United Democratic Front observes ‘black day’

Widespread violence was reported across Kerala as a shutdown began on Thursday, day after two women under the age of 50 managed to enter the Sabarimala temple.

The BJP had called for a two-day protest against the women’s entry in the Sabarimala temple under police protection.

On Wednesday, angry protestors blocked roads in many parts of the state. Police caned protestors in Kasargode, Palakkad, Kollam and many other places. A group of women jumped a barricade and came close to the CM’s office in the state capital, but were overpowered. Many government buses and vehicles were pelted with stones.

Here are the live updates:

8:15 am IST Will draw Centre’s attention: Kerala BJP president Kerala BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai said, “Stalinist administration in the state tramples believers.” He added the party will draw the attention of the union government. “A bunch of atheists stifling age old customs,” he said





8:05 am IST United Democratic Front to observe ‘black day’ United Democratic Front will observe ‘black day’ in the state today as two women under 50 years of age entered the Sabarimala temple Wednesday. Here are visuals from Thiruvananthapuram





7:45 am IST Many devotees call off pilgrimage Many pilgrims bound for Sabarimala temple called off their pilgrimage saying that sanctity of the temple has been breached. Two big groups from Tamil Nadu returned this morning.





7:40 am IST Strict action against those flouting laws: Kerala DGP Kerala DGP Loknath Behera on Wednesday said strict action will be taken against those flouting rules of law and order during the bandh called for by some organisations over the entry of two women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple. Furthermore, Behera directed all concerned authorities to give special attention to pilgrims so that they remain unaffected.





7:35 am IST Relatives of one of the women who entered the temple moved to safety In response to two women entering the shrine early Wednesday, protests broke out around Kerala, the state where the shrine, the Sabarimala Temple, is located. According to local news reports, the police moved relatives of one of the women who entered the temple into a safe house.





7:31 am IST Cong led UDF to stage protest Opposition Congress led UDF will stage protest today.





7:30 am IST Bandh cripples normal life Bandh has crippled normal life in the state. At many places even private vehicles are not plying.





7:19 am IST Widespread violence reported across Kerala; 57 buses destroyed 57 buses have been destroyed. Many CPM and BJP offices attacked. Widespread violence reported from many areas of the state.





7:10 am IST Police arrest two in connection with activist’s death A native of Pandalam Chandran Unnithan (55) died in stone pelting. BJP said CPM workers were behind the attack. Police arrested two in connection with the death.



