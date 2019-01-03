Sabarimala Temple LIVE updates: Shutdown begins in Kerala, United Democratic Front observes ‘black day’
Sabarimala Temple Row LIVE: The BJP had called for a two-day protest against the women’s entry in the Sabarimala temple under police protection.
8:15 am IST
Will draw Centre’s attention: Kerala BJP president
8:05 am IST
United Democratic Front to observe ‘black day’
7:45 am IST
Many devotees call off pilgrimage
7:40 am IST
Strict action against those flouting laws: Kerala DGP
7:35 am IST
Relatives of one of the women who entered the temple moved to safety
7:31 am IST
Cong led UDF to stage protest
7:30 am IST
Bandh cripples normal life
7:19 am IST
Widespread violence reported across Kerala; 57 buses destroyed
7:10 am IST
Police arrest two in connection with activist’s death
7:00 am IST
Shutdown begins in Kerala; activist succumbs to injuries
Widespread violence was reported across Kerala as a shutdown began on Thursday, day after two women under the age of 50 managed to enter the Sabarimala temple.
The BJP had called for a two-day protest against the women’s entry in the Sabarimala temple under police protection.
On Wednesday, angry protestors blocked roads in many parts of the state. Police caned protestors in Kasargode, Palakkad, Kollam and many other places. A group of women jumped a barricade and came close to the CM’s office in the state capital, but were overpowered. Many government buses and vehicles were pelted with stones.
Here are the live updates:
Will draw Centre’s attention: Kerala BJP president
Kerala BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai said, “Stalinist administration in the state tramples believers.” He added the party will draw the attention of the union government. “A bunch of atheists stifling age old customs,” he said
United Democratic Front to observe ‘black day’
United Democratic Front will observe ‘black day’ in the state today as two women under 50 years of age entered the Sabarimala temple Wednesday. Here are visuals from Thiruvananthapuram
Many devotees call off pilgrimage
Many pilgrims bound for Sabarimala temple called off their pilgrimage saying that sanctity of the temple has been breached. Two big groups from Tamil Nadu returned this morning.
Strict action against those flouting laws: Kerala DGP
Kerala DGP Loknath Behera on Wednesday said strict action will be taken against those flouting rules of law and order during the bandh called for by some organisations over the entry of two women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple.
Furthermore, Behera directed all concerned authorities to give special attention to pilgrims so that they remain unaffected.
Relatives of one of the women who entered the temple moved to safety
In response to two women entering the shrine early Wednesday, protests broke out around Kerala, the state where the shrine, the Sabarimala Temple, is located. According to local news reports, the police moved relatives of one of the women who entered the temple into a safe house.
Cong led UDF to stage protest
Opposition Congress led UDF will stage protest today.
Bandh cripples normal life
Bandh has crippled normal life in the state. At many places even private vehicles are not plying.
Widespread violence reported across Kerala; 57 buses destroyed
57 buses have been destroyed. Many CPM and BJP offices attacked. Widespread violence reported from many areas of the state.
Police arrest two in connection with activist’s death
A native of Pandalam Chandran Unnithan (55) died in stone pelting. BJP said CPM workers were behind the attack. Police arrested two in connection with the death.
Shutdown begins in Kerala; activist succumbs to injuries
Shutdown has begun in Kerala. Security has been beefed up after intelligence report of violence. An activist of Sabarimala Karma Samiti who was injured during stone pelting succumbed to his injuries in the early hours on Thursday, said police.